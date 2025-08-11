Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Recovery weather concerns cause SpaceX to postpone Falcon 9 launch

Recovery weather concerns cause SpaceX to postpone Falcon 9 launch


2025-08-11 05:10:24
(MENAFN) SpaceX postponed the Falcon 9 launch of Amazon’s KF-02 satellite mission on Sunday because of unfavorable weather conditions affecting booster recovery. The company announced that the launch is now rescheduled for August 11, with the 27-minute launch window set to begin at 8:35 a.m. US Eastern Time from Cape Canaveral’s Space Launch Complex 40 in Florida.

Amazon confirmed that the delay was caused by recovery weather concerns but noted that both the launch vehicle and the payload remain in good condition.

This mission marks the first flight for the Falcon 9 first stage booster assigned to this launch. Following stage separation, the booster will attempt to land on SpaceX’s droneship, "A Shortfall of Gravitas," positioned in the Atlantic Ocean.

The KF-02 mission will place 24 satellites into orbit as part of Amazon’s Project Kuiper, an ambitious plan to deploy over 3,200 satellites to deliver global broadband internet access from low Earth orbit.

MENAFN11082025000045017281ID1109910868

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search