Azerbaijan is positioning itself as a new and significant player in Middle Eastern diplomacy, potentially serving as a mediator between Israel and Syria, according to an article titled "Azerbaijan, an Israel-Syria bridge of peace" published by The Jerusalem Post, Azernews reports.

The piece highlights that Baku's ascent on the diplomatic stage is the result of years of strategic planning, energy partnerships, and a balanced foreign policy that allows it to maintain strong relations with both Israel and the wider Muslim world.

The article notes that Azerbaijan has enjoyed deep cooperation with Israel for years, especially in defense, intelligence, and technology, ties that were strengthened by Israel's role in supporting Azerbaijan during the 2020 Second Garabagh War. At the same time, Baku has never taken a hostile stance toward Syria and now seeks to engage with the war-torn nation through energy projects and infrastructure assistance.

Citing Azerbaijan's reputation as a neutral and reliable venue for dialogue, the author reveals that Baku has quietly hosted technical“deconfliction” talks between Israel and Türkiye over their activities in Syria.

Several factors, the article says, enhance Azerbaijan's potential to succeed in such a role:



Balanced diplomacy: Constructive ties with both Israel and Muslim-majority countries.

Energy influence: Status as a major oil and gas exporter.

Strategic alliance with Türkiye: The Ankara–Baku partnership opens vital diplomatic channels. Secular governance: A pragmatic, non-ideological approach that builds trust.

The piece concludes that Baku's combination of economic power, geopolitical positioning, and diplomatic neutrality may allow it to play a unique role in bridging divides in one of the world's most complex regions.