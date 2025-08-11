Jerusalem Post: Azerbaijan Emerges As Transformative Middle East Mediator
Azerbaijan is positioning itself as a new and significant player in Middle Eastern diplomacy, potentially serving as a mediator between Israel and Syria, according to an article titled "Azerbaijan, an Israel-Syria bridge of peace" published by The Jerusalem Post, Azernews reports.
The piece highlights that Baku's ascent on the diplomatic stage is the result of years of strategic planning, energy partnerships, and a balanced foreign policy that allows it to maintain strong relations with both Israel and the wider Muslim world.
The article notes that Azerbaijan has enjoyed deep cooperation with Israel for years, especially in defense, intelligence, and technology, ties that were strengthened by Israel's role in supporting Azerbaijan during the 2020 Second Garabagh War. At the same time, Baku has never taken a hostile stance toward Syria and now seeks to engage with the war-torn nation through energy projects and infrastructure assistance.
Citing Azerbaijan's reputation as a neutral and reliable venue for dialogue, the author reveals that Baku has quietly hosted technical“deconfliction” talks between Israel and Türkiye over their activities in Syria.
Several factors, the article says, enhance Azerbaijan's potential to succeed in such a role:
Balanced diplomacy: Constructive ties with both Israel and Muslim-majority countries.
Energy influence: Status as a major oil and gas exporter.
Strategic alliance with Türkiye: The Ankara–Baku partnership opens vital diplomatic channels.
Secular governance: A pragmatic, non-ideological approach that builds trust.
The piece concludes that Baku's combination of economic power, geopolitical positioning, and diplomatic neutrality may allow it to play a unique role in bridging divides in one of the world's most complex regions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment