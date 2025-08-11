403
Gaza Bleeds: Israeli Barbaric Strikes Kill Over Ten Civilians
(MENAFN) At least 10 Palestinians were killed in a series of renewed Israeli airstrikes across both northern and southern parts of the Gaza Strip early Monday, according to reports from local media.
In the south, a Palestinian news agency, reported that an airstrike in Khan Younis destroyed a residential building, killing seven individuals and injuring several more.
Elsewhere in Gaza City, three civilians were killed when an Israeli missile hit a tent sheltering displaced residents, local sources said.
Eyewitnesses told media that the Israeli military unleashed heavy bombardment on the Zeitoun neighborhood in southeastern Gaza City, razing multiple residential structures in the early hours. The explosions reverberated across the city, they added.
A correspondent confirmed that both Israeli warplanes and artillery units simultaneously pounded the southern and eastern outskirts of Gaza City during the assault.
The escalation comes just days after Israel’s Security Cabinet endorsed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal to fully occupy Gaza City—a move that has triggered fierce criticism from foreign governments and international human rights organizations.
Israel continues to face global condemnation over its military campaign in Gaza, which has reportedly claimed more than 61,400 Palestinian lives since October 2023.
In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, citing allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Israel is also the subject of an ongoing genocide case at the International Court of Justice, intensifying scrutiny over its actions in the besieged enclave.
