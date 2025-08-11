403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Fyodor Ivanov Achieves New Russian Record
(MENAFN) Fyodor Ivanov established a new Russian national record in the men's 400 meters hurdles during the 2025 Russian Track and Field Championships held on Saturday in Kazan, finishing with a time of 47.94 seconds.
The 23-year-old athlete surpassed the long-standing record of 48.05 seconds, which was set by Denis Kudryavtsev at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing.
Reflecting on his achievement, Ivanov said, “It took a long way to get here, and it’s a fantastic record.”
In an interview with a news agency, he expressed feeling physically strong and eager to compete on the international circuit once again, though he remains frustrated about “not having a chance to compete internationally.”
He added, “I hope they get to compete internationally,” referring to the upcoming generation of Russian sportsmen and women.
Since the exposure of state-sponsored doping in 2015, Russian athletes have been prohibited from officially representing their nation at global competitions.
While World Athletics lifted the doping-related suspension in 2023, restrictions related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict still prevent Russian participation on the world stage.
In another highlight from Kazan, Vladimir Nikitin set a fresh national record by winning the men’s 10,000 meters with a time of 27 minutes, 48.30 seconds.
This performance surpassed the previous record of 27:53.12 established by Sergei Ivanov in July 2008, further cementing Nikitin’s place among Russia’s top long-distance runners.
The 23-year-old athlete surpassed the long-standing record of 48.05 seconds, which was set by Denis Kudryavtsev at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing.
Reflecting on his achievement, Ivanov said, “It took a long way to get here, and it’s a fantastic record.”
In an interview with a news agency, he expressed feeling physically strong and eager to compete on the international circuit once again, though he remains frustrated about “not having a chance to compete internationally.”
He added, “I hope they get to compete internationally,” referring to the upcoming generation of Russian sportsmen and women.
Since the exposure of state-sponsored doping in 2015, Russian athletes have been prohibited from officially representing their nation at global competitions.
While World Athletics lifted the doping-related suspension in 2023, restrictions related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict still prevent Russian participation on the world stage.
In another highlight from Kazan, Vladimir Nikitin set a fresh national record by winning the men’s 10,000 meters with a time of 27 minutes, 48.30 seconds.
This performance surpassed the previous record of 27:53.12 established by Sergei Ivanov in July 2008, further cementing Nikitin’s place among Russia’s top long-distance runners.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists NAORISUSDT Perpetual Futures With Up To 50X Leverage
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- New FBS Analysis Highlights Liquidity Trends And Market Phases In Crypto
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Alpen Public Testnet Launches Offering Peek At Bitcoin's Own Financial System
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
CommentsNo comment