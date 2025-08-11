EUR/USD Forex Signal Today 11/08: Brief Pullback (Chart)
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1550. Add a stop-loss at 1.1750. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1750. Add a stop-loss at 1.1550.
There will be no major macro data from Europe in the next few days. The only one to watch will be the Italian consumer inflation. The data is expected to show that inflation remained at 1.7% in July.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Technical AnalysisThe EUR/USD exchange rate rebounded after hitting a low of 1.1395 on August 1. It jumped to a high of 1.1700 last week as hopes of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts rose.The pair has moved above the key resistance at 1.1572, the highest swing in April this year. It has moved above the 50-day and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), while the MACD is stuck at the zero line.The EUR/USD has formed a small doji candlestick pattern, pointing to a reversal to 1.1500. A move above the upper side of the doji at 1.1700 will point to more gains.Ready to trade our daily Forex signal ? Check out the best forex brokers in Europe worth using.
