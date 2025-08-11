EUR/USD Forex Signal Today 11/08: Brief Pullback (Chart)



Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1550.

Add a stop-loss at 1.1750. Timeline: 1-2 days.



Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1750. Add a stop-loss at 1.1550.

MENAFN - Daily Forex) Bearish viewBullish view

The EUR/USD pair remained on edge as traders waited for the upcoming US inflation data and as the odds of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut rose. It was trading at 1.1640 on Monday morning, up by 2.15% from the month-to-date low of 1395 Inflation and Federal Reserve Cut Hopes

The EUR/USD exchange rate wavered as market participants focused on the key US inflation report on Tuesday. This report will provide more information on whether Donald Trump's tariffs are having an impact on inflation.

Economists expect the data to show that inflation continued to rise gradually in July. The main view is that the CPI rose from 2.7% in June to 2.8% in July. Core inflation is expected to move from 2.9% in June to 3.0%.

Top Forex Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money

Analysts believe that inflation will continue to rise gradually now that Trump has confirmed tariffs on top countries. For example, Trump implemented a 50% tariff on all goods from India, a country that exports goods worth over $81 billion to the US.

These inflation numbers follow the US's publication of weak jobs numbers. The data showed that the economy created just 73,000 jobs in July, a figure that will likely be revised downwards. This report also showed that the US created an average of 35,000 jobs in May and June.

Therefore, a jump in inflation will complicate the Federal Reserve's outlook for interest cuts. Most analysts expect the bank to deliver the first cut of the year in September, as some Fed officials, such as Christopher Waller and Michele Bowman, have hinted.

There will be no major macro data from Europe in the next few days. The only one to watch will be the Italian consumer inflation. The data is expected to show that inflation remained at 1.7% in July.

EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Technical Analysis

The EUR/USD exchange rate rebounded after hitting a low of 1.1395 on August 1. It jumped to a high of 1.1700 last week as hopes of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts rose.

The pair has moved above the key resistance at 1.1572, the highest swing in April this year. It has moved above the 50-day and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), while the MACD is stuck at the zero line.

The EUR/USD has formed a small doji candlestick pattern, pointing to a reversal to 1.1500. A move above the upper side of the doji at 1.1700 will point to more gains.

Ready to trade our daily Forex signal ? Check out the best forex brokers in Europe worth using.