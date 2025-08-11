Amanat Holding Seals 453 Million Dirham Deal For School Assets

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Amanat Holdings, a Dubai-based company listed on the Dubai Financial Market, has entered into a sale and purchase agreement to divest its real estate assets linked to North London Collegiate School. The deal, valued at 453 million dirhams, marks a significant step in the company's ongoing strategic restructuring and focus on its core investment areas.

The assets in question are situated within a prominent North London location and have attracted substantial attention from investors, both in the region and internationally. Amanat's decision to offload these real estate holdings is part of its wider strategy to streamline operations and refocus on its core education and healthcare investments.

NLCS, an esteemed institution with a long history, continues to be a strong presence in the educational sector. The sale of the real estate assets does not affect the school's operations, and the institution remains one of the key partners in Amanat's portfolio. The financial details of the transaction highlight the company's emphasis on unlocking value from its existing assets while capitalising on the growing demand for educational real estate in the UK.

The sale is particularly noteworthy in light of the broader market trends surrounding educational property investments. The UK education sector, especially its premium institutions, has long been an attractive investment target for global funds. As demand for high-quality school facilities continues to rise, the assets associated with established institutions like NLCS become increasingly sought after.

Amanat Holding's recent move also signals the evolving nature of real estate investment strategies in the region. With a significant portfolio across the education and healthcare sectors, Amanat has been pursuing opportunities to recalibrate its holdings. As the company shifts its focus towards sectors that align more closely with its long-term objectives, the disposal of these properties is expected to bolster its financial standing, providing capital for new investments.

The transaction underscores the ongoing trend of diversification in the investment strategies of major UAE-based companies. Amanat's decision to reallocate capital from real estate into its core sectors mirrors the approach of several other prominent entities in the region, which have been reassessing their asset allocations in light of global shifts in market conditions.

Amanat's current strategy is also informed by a broader trend of institutional investors seeking higher returns from non-traditional asset classes, including healthcare facilities, education technology, and other infrastructure-related investments. This is particularly relevant as regional markets continue to attract global attention, and companies look for sustainable growth opportunities beyond the traditional real estate sector.

The sale's impact on Amanat's financials is expected to be positive, helping to streamline operations and improve liquidity. The company's leadership has indicated that the proceeds from the sale will be reinvested into expanding its existing education and healthcare assets, which form the cornerstone of its business model. This shift aligns with broader regional investment trends that favour innovation in healthcare and education as primary growth drivers.

In the broader context, the sale highlights the UAE's ongoing emphasis on diversifying its economic base, reducing reliance on traditional sectors such as oil, and increasing its exposure to knowledge-based industries. Real estate remains an important pillar of economic development in the UAE, but as market conditions evolve, companies like Amanat are reassessing their portfolios to ensure long-term growth and sustainability.

