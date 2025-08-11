403
North Korea Condemns US, South Korea Military Drills
(MENAFN) North Korea on Monday strongly criticized a major combined military exercise planned by the United States and South Korea, issuing a stern warning that it would invoke its "self-defense" rights if any hostile actions occurred, according to state-run media.
This cautionary statement came from North Korean Defense Minister No Kwang-chol, just a week ahead of the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) drills scheduled to take place between August 18 and 28, as reported by a news agency.
"We strongly denounce the US and the ROK (Republic of Korea) for their provocative moves of clearly showing the stand of military confrontation with the DPRK," declared No.
The DPRK refers to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the formal designation for North Korea.
The minister accused the allied nations of worsening the security conditions on the Korean Peninsula, warning that such actions could lead to "negative consequences."
Labeling the UFS exercise as "a direct military provocation" and "a real threat," No emphasized that North Korea's military forces are prepared to respond with a "thoroughgoing and resolute counteraction posture."
He added that North Korea would "strictly exercise the sovereign right of the DPRK at the level of the right to self-defense in a case of any provocation going beyond the boundary line."
Approximately half of the originally scheduled 40 drills for this year’s UFS exercise have been delayed until next month.
This adjustment is due to extreme weather, including a heatwave and flood-related disruptions, as well as what appears to be South Korea’s effort to ease tensions with the North.
