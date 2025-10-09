New Mammography System Detects Up To 65% More Invasive Breast Cancers

Breast cancer remains one of the most common cancers affecting women, with one in eight women worldwide expected to be diagnosed in their lifetime. In the UAE, doctors are increasingly seeing cases among women under 50, a noticeable shift from previous decades. Detecting cancer at Stage 1 offers a 90–95% five-year survival rate, making regular screening a vital part of women's health.

To address the issue, HealthBay Vitalia, Jumeirah has unveiled a new state-of-the-art Breast Clinic. The facility offers women across the UAE access to the revolutionary Hologic 3Dimensions mammography system with Genius AI Detection - the first of its kind in the country. The new technology is designed to make breast screening more accurate, more comfortable, and more reassuring for women, while supporting doctors in detecting cancers earlier than ever before.

The 3Dimensions system with Genius AI Detection addresses critical healthcare needs in the region, where early detection remains the most effective tool in the fight against breast cancer. By reducing false positives while increasing cancer detection rates, the technology helps ease patient anxiety and ensures no cancer goes undetected. The equipment is designed with patient comfort in mind, featuring a curved compression surface that adapts to the natural shape of the breast, while its advanced 3D imaging provides radiologists with a clearer, more detailed view to identify even the smallest changes.

“This is about giving women peace of mind,” says Dr. Amrita Kumar, Consultant Interventional Breast Radiologist & AI Clinical Lead at HealthBay.“Our goal is to support patients with the most advanced tools available, detecting cancers earlier while making the entire screening experience more comfortable.”

Unlike standard 2D mammograms, the 3D system captures multiple layers of breast tissue, helping radiologists detect 20–65% more invasive breast cancers. This improved accuracy is particularly valuable for women with dense breast tissue, where traditional mammograms can sometimes miss subtle signs.

Each scan is reviewed with the help of Genius AI Detection, a clinically proven technology that analyses every slice of the mammogram with remarkable precision. Acting as an intelligent support system for radiologists, it delivers a 94% sensitivity rate and reduces unnecessary callbacks by up to 70% compared to older systems.

“AI doesn't replace the radiologist - it works alongside us,” explains Dr. Amrita.“It reduces the chances of missing anything and gives women an extra layer of reassurance that their results are being examined from every angle.”

The new clinic also integrates risk assessment tools such as IBIS scoring, which take into account personal and family history, breast density, and other factors. Based on this, women receive a personalized screening plan that may include ultrasound or MRI alongside mammography, if required.

HealthBay is among the first healthcare providers in the UAE to introduce the Hologic 3Dimensions system with Genius AI, supported by strict clinical governance and ongoing audits to ensure the highest standards of quality and accuracy. By combining human expertise with AI, the clinic aims to make screening smarter, faster, and more reliable - giving women and their families greater confidence in their care.

“Our goal is simple - to help women detect breast cancer as early as possible, when it's most treatable,” says Dr. Amrita.“With better technology and a more patient-focused approach, we're making that goal a reality.”