CHAPTERS Group AG successfully places first tranche of its 7.00 % corporate bond 2025/2030 of EUR 32 million – framework allows increases up to EUR 100 million

CHAPTERS Group AG (“CHAPTERS”) has successfully placed the first tranche of its new bearer bond 2025/2030 (ISIN DE000A4DFK32, WKN A4DFK3) via a private placement with a final volume of EUR 32 million . The bonds are unsecured and bear a fixed coupon of 7.00 % p.a. , payable semi-annually on 8 February and 8 August – for the first time on 8 February 2026. They were issued at par on 8 August 2025 and redeemed at par on 8 August 2030 . The issuance is structured as a framework facility of up to EUR 100 million . CHAPTERS may therefore issue additional notes with identical terms (“tap issues”) and consolidate them with the existing series. CEO Jan-Hendrik Mohr comments: “We are happy to enter the bond market with this issuance to further improve our financing mix. The stability and organic growth of the group support an increasingly equity-efficient financing of further M&A. The bond allows CHAPTERS to retain maximum flexibility while offering a stable and attractive coupon to our bond holders.” Application has been filed for the inclusion of the bond in the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange; Quirin Privatbank AG acts as paying and settlement agent. Use of proceeds

The net proceeds of the initial EUR 32 million placement will be used to finance further growth within CHAPTERS' M&A strategy. About CHAPTERS Group AG CHAPTERS GROUP is a holding company investing in attractive small and medium-sized enterprises across various industries. We pursue a long-term, entrepreneurial investment strategy. As a listed company, we provide permanent capital. Our goal is to create value for our investors over decades by enabling our portfolio companies to continuously develop and grow.

