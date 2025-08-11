(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Horse racing has always been related to speed and excitement. Parimatch, #1 global gaming platform, channels that same energy into Virtual Horse Racing , now live across Asia. It's fast, it's real, and it's ready for players who love the thrill.

Parimatch Launches Live Virtual Horse Racing Across Asia

A Track That Never Sleeps

Virtual Horse Racing lets the spirit of the track running non-stop. ​​Races repeat every 3 minutes so players can forget about waiting around and wasting time. From the starting gate to the finish line, every second feels real, streamed straight to the screen. Players can enjoy dynamic video broadcasts with perfect visuals and commentary that keeps the adrenaline pumping.

Three Ways to Play, Endless Reasons to Earn

Parimatch offers three simple but strategic ways to play every race:



Winner – Back the horse that will cross the line first.

Top 2 Finish – Pick a horse to finish in the top two. Top 3 Finish – Predict a secure spot in the top three.

Timing is everything. And here the fun starts: quick decisions, fast results, instant payouts.

Why Players Love It?

Horse racing in Asia goes back more than 200 years, with the first official race held in 1777. Today, the sport remains popular and beloved, carrying rich traditions till nowadays.

Virtual Horse Racing is made for people who want action now. No long breaks, no waiting for race day. Just a 24/7 live stream of races, where every three minutes brings a new chance to win. It's easy to join, exciting to watch, and even better to play on the go.

The Race Starts Here

The track is live. The next race starts in minutes. Jump in and experience the speed, strategy, and pure energy of Virtual Horse Racing on Parimatch.

About Parimatch

Parimatch is the #1 global gaming platform that provides a complete suite of sports and online iGaming services. Since 1994, Parimatch has grown to be enjoyed by over 3,000,000 active users worldwide. It is trusted by the world's top athletes and celebrities: cricket stars Sunil Narine, rap icon Divine, and MMA fighter Ritu Phogat are among its ambassadors. Parimatch is the Official Partner of the UFC and Title Sponsor of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Since 2019, Parimatch has been one of the leading iGaming brands in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.