Labubu Craze: Child Goes On ₹48 Lakh Destructive Rampage After Parents Deny Plush Toy Request - Here's What Happened
Documenting the shocking incident, a Chinese influencer known as“Little Azheng” or“Tail Brother” on social media said that a“petulant” child caused more than ₹48.72 lakh (400,000 yuan) in damage.Also Read | Labubu doll repair now a thriving business amid rising demand for 'toy doctors'
The embarrassed parents took responsibility of their child's unruly actions and offered to pay almost half the expenses of the damage, almost ₹24.36 lakh (20,000 yuan).
Describing the happenings, the influencer said that a relative had visited his home with a young boy who wanted to get his hands over a Labubu doll adorned with expensive jewellery.Also Read | The Simpsons strikes again? Labubu obsession tied to viral demonic theory
When the child's request was turned down, he“made a big fuss” and began throwing tantrums. Resentful and fuming, he grabbed a remote-control device and tossed it into the air causing the massive damage.
The influencer shared pictures of damaged chandelier and pieces of glass scattered across the floor as he noted,“The repair work for the ceiling alone requires removing and replacing all the remaining glass panels.”Labubu x Vans plush doll price skyrockets
A few days ago, a rare Labubu x Vans plush doll was sold for a whopping $10,585 on eBay, making it one of the most expensive dolls sold so far.Also Read | Labubu Doll at Karl Marx's grave baffles internet: 'Triumph of Capitalism'
Originally released in 2023, the Labubu doll in focus is a part of a blind-box collaboration between Chinese toy giant Pop Mart and skatewear brand Vans, New York Post reported. In less than two years, the value of the doll featuring Sk8-Mid sneakers multiplied 125 times. The limited stock doll dons a matching sweatshirt and a blue-orange cap emblazoned with 'The Monsters'
