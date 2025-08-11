403
IAEA Deputy Director Awaits Visiting Tehran
(MENAFN) The deputy chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is scheduled to travel to Tehran on Monday, according to Iran’s foreign minister on Sunday.
“A deputy director general of [Rafael] Grossi will come to Tehran tomorrow, while there are no plans to visit any nuclear sites until we reach a framework, and [our] bilateral cooperation will not begin,” Abbas Araghchi stated after a cabinet gathering.
He further noted, “Negotiations with the IAEA will be held tomorrow (Monday) to determine a framework for cooperation,” in remarks reported by a state news outlet.
On June 25, Iran’s parliament approved a measure halting collaboration with the UN nuclear agency, accusing the IAEA of partiality toward Israel and the United States in light of their recent hostilities against the country.
Araghchi emphasized that Iran’s dialogue with European states “are continuing.”
“They have brought up the issue of the snapback mechanism, but our position is that snapback is not relevant. In our opinion, Europe is not considered a participant in the JCPOA,” he said, referencing the 2015 nuclear accord.
European nations involved in the 2015 pact have warned of reactivating UN sanctions through the so-called snapback process if Tehran does not resume talks over its atomic program.
