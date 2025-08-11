Moph Urges Public To Practice Good Food Hygiene Amid Soaring Summer Temperatures

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As summer temperatures soar, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) is calling on public to take extra care in handling food and to report any food safety violations by calling 16000.

In a new social media awareness campaign, the Ministry reminded the public that“practising good food hygiene helps protect you and your loved ones from illness. From preparation to storage, follow these essential safety tips to enjoy your meals with confidence this summer.”

The advisory covers all aspects of safe eating - from dining out and ordering delivery to shopping and outdoor picnics - stressing that prevention begins with clean hands, clean surfaces, and proper storage. If anyone suspects food poisoning, the MoPH urges to consult a doctor immediately, keep any leftover food for investigation, and avoid eating anything that shows signs of spoilage, such as unusual colour, smell, or texture.

When eating at restaurants, customers are urged to check that tables, plates, and utensils are clean, and that staff handling food follow good hygiene practices. Any dish showing signs of contamination - from changes in colour and smell to the presence of foreign matter - should be returned to staff immediately.

The Ministry advises washing hands after receiving deliveries and ensuring food arrives in sealed packaging to prevent contamination. Cold items should be delivered cold, and hot meals should remain hot. Food not eaten immediately should be refrigerated promptly. Ice cream that has melted during transport should not be consumed or refrozen.

The Ministry, stressing the importance of food safety during picnics, has advised that barbecues and other hot foods should be kept above 65°C in insulated containers, while chilled items should be stored in ice chests.

It also reminds that food must be covered to protect it from insects and dust, and served only on clean plates and utensils.

To avoid cross-contamination, dishes used for raw ingredients should never be reused for cooked food.

Any food left unrefrigerated for more than two hours should be discarded, and coolers must be cleaned regularly with fresh ice used each time.

Shoppers are urged to avoid transporting uncovered food in hot or dusty conditions, particularly in the back of vehicles without air conditioning. In the kitchen, hands should be washed thoroughly before and after handling food, and all surfaces, utensils, and equipment kept clean and pest-free.

Frozen food should be defrosted in the fridge, not at room temperature, and never refrozen once thawed.

Marinating should also be done in the fridge. Those feeling unwell - especially with vomiting or diarrhoea - should not prepare food.

Prepared and perishable foods, including vegetables, eggs, and fruits, should be stored in covered containers in the fridge below 4°C, and bottled water should be kept in well-ventilated areas away from heat, sunlight, and unpleasant odours.