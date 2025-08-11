403
Arab League Criticizes Israel’s Occupation Plan
(MENAFN) An urgent Arab gathering on Sunday denounced Israel’s intention to seize control of the Gaza Strip, describing it as “a blatant act of aggression” against all Arab nations and a direct danger to the region’s peace and stability.
In a concluding declaration released after the Cairo meeting at the level of permanent envoys, attendees urged the global community to exert pressure on Israel to halt its genocidal offensive and policy of starvation targeting Palestinians in Gaza.
The pan-Arab organization condemned “the decisions and plans of the Israeli occupation government to impose full military control over the Gaza Strip, displace the Palestinian people, and commit crimes of aggression, genocide, and ethnic cleansing in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, including the city of Jerusalem.”
It emphasized that such decisions and plans “constitute a violation of international law and conventions, a blatant act of aggression against all Arab states, their national security, and political and economic interests, and a threat to security, peace, and stability in the region.”
On Friday, Israel’s Security Cabinet endorsed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal to take complete control of Gaza City, sparking strong global condemnation from various governments and human rights organizations.
The Arab League reaffirmed its backing for coordinated Egyptian-Qatari mediation initiatives aimed at achieving a ceasefire and stopping the Israeli assault on the Palestinian population.
It appealed to the world community, particularly the United States, “to pressure Israel, the occupying power, to cease its aggression and crimes against the Palestinian people… and end its illegal occupation.”
