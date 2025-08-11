403
Four UN Security Council Members Oppose Israel’s Plan
(MENAFN) During an urgent session of the UN Security Council on Sunday, four of its five permanent members — Russia, China, the UK, and France — expressed strong opposition to Israel’s strategy to take control of Gaza, while the US stood alone in supporting the Israeli stance.
The Israeli Security Cabinet’s approval of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal to fully occupy Gaza and relocate Palestinians from the north to the south drew sharp criticism from these nations.
Russian Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyanskiy described the move as “a gross violation of international law” and evidence of “blatant disregard for the appeals of the international community.”
Russia accused Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar of duplicity, alleging he was aware of the Cabinet’s resolution during his Security Council address last Tuesday, even as he expressed concern for the hostages.
China’s UN Permanent Representative Fu Cong called on Israel to “stop this dangerous move at once,” asserting: “Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people. It is an integral part of the Palestinian territory.”
He stressed that “any action that seeks to alter its demographic and territorial structure must be met with utmost rejection and resistance.”
Beijing also cautioned against “the illusion of military supremacy” and insisted that Israel comply with international humanitarian law by opening border crossings and removing aid restrictions.
The UK’s Deputy Permanent Representative James Kariuk labeled the Israeli decision as “wrong” and warned: “Expanding military operations will do nothing to bring an end to this conflict. It will not secure the release of the hostages.”
