Iran’s FM says deputy chief of IAEA will arrive in Tehran on Monday
(MENAFN) Iran’s foreign minister announced that a senior official from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is scheduled to arrive in Tehran on Monday.
“A deputy director general of \[Rafael] Grossi will come to Tehran tomorrow, while there are no plans to visit any nuclear sites until we reach a framework, and [our] bilateral cooperation will not begin,” Abbas Araghchi stated after a cabinet meeting.
According to reports, Araghchi explained that discussions with the IAEA will focus on establishing a framework for future cooperation.
Iran’s parliament recently approved a law halting collaboration with the UN’s nuclear watchdog, accusing the agency of favoring Israel and the United States during recent strikes against the country.
Araghchi also noted that communication with European counterparts “are continuing.” He emphasized, “They have brought up the issue of the snapback mechanism, but our position is that snapback is not relevant. In our opinion, Europe is not considered a participant in the JCPOA,” referring to the 2015 nuclear agreement.
European parties to that deal had previously warned of reimposing UN sanctions through the snapback process if Tehran failed to resume nuclear negotiations.
The latest diplomatic moves come after indirect talks between Iran and the US, facilitated by Oman, were disrupted when Israel carried out a surprise attack on June 13, hitting military, nuclear, and civilian targets, as well as senior commanders and nuclear experts.
In retaliation, Tehran launched missile and drone strikes, while the US targeted three Iranian nuclear facilities. The hostilities, which lasted 12 days, ended with a US-brokered ceasefire that began on June 24.
