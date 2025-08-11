Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
India Digital OOH Advertising Market Size, Share, Trends, Top Companies And Industry Report 2025-2033

India Digital OOH Advertising Market Size, Share, Trends, Top Companies And Industry Report 2025-2033


2025-08-11 02:15:10
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) India Digital OOH Advertising Market Overview
The India digital OOH advertising market was valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 11.86% from 2025 to 2033. The market is expanding rapidly as advertisers leverage dynamic, high-visibility displays to reach audiences in both outdoor and indoor environments, supported by urban infrastructure growth and technology-driven targeting capabilities.

Key Highlights

  • Market size (2024): USD 2.2 billion
  • Forecast (2033): USD 6.3 billion
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 11.86%
  • Digital billboards dominating spend due to flexibility, real-time content updates, and high urban visibility
  • Outdoor formats driving reach across transit hubs, metro corridors, and high-traffic streets
  • Retail-based DOOH adoption accelerating near consumer decision points

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-digital-ooh-advertising-market/requestsample

How AI is Transforming the Digital OOH Market in India
AI-enabled DOOH solutions are enhancing the precision, efficiency, and engagement potential of campaigns:

  • Context-aware targeting using real-time data such as traffic patterns, weather conditions, and local events
  • Programmatic AI bidding for automated ad placement and budget optimization
  • Predictive analytics to forecast audience behavior and select optimal ad display times
  • Computer vision to analyze viewer demographics and engagement levels in real time
  • Interactive AI experiences , such as selfie-to-billboard personalization, driving higher consumer participation

Key Market Trends and Drivers

  • Urban Expansion : New highways, metro corridors, and commercial hubs increasing premium ad inventory
  • Retail Engagement : High adoption of in-store digital screens for promotional campaigns
  • Technological Advancements : Use of AI, IoT, and motion sensors to deliver targeted, interactive ads
  • Brand Visibility Demands : Growing preference for large-format, high-impact visual advertising in competitive sectors
  • Infrastructure Upgrades : Airports, malls, and transit shelters upgrading to digital displays for higher revenue potential

Market Segmentation

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Format Type Insights :

  • Digital Billboards
  • Video Advertising
  • Ambient Advertising
  • Others

Application Insights :

  • Outdoor
  • Indoor

End User Insights :

  • Retail
  • Recreation
  • Banking
  • Transportation
  • Education
  • Others

Regional Insights :

  • North India
  • West and Central India
  • South India
  • East India

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Ask an analyst: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2885&flag=C

Latest Developments in the Industry

  • March 2025 : Bright Outdoor Media expanded its Mumbai digital LED network with three new LED billboards in prime city locations, boosting advertiser visibility and campaign reach.
  • February 2025 : Doohit, a unified OOH/DOOH advertising platform, made its soft launch at DDX Asia 2025 in Mumbai. Offering streamlined media inventory management, real-time bookings, campaign tracking, and Roadstar-integrated audience insights, it aims to enhance campaign efficiency.
  • January 2025 : Times OOH introduced Digital Bus Shelters in Bengaluru, adding 20 premium shelters equipped with high-definition screens to deliver dynamic, real-time brand messaging.
  • December 2024 : Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance rolled out an AI-driven interactive billboard under its #BoodheHokeKyaBanoge campaign. Passersby could upload selfies to see AI-generated images of their future selves, instantly displayed on the billboard for an engaging public experience.
  • October 2024 : Tirupati Edible Oils partnered with Times OOH for its“Har Tyohaar Healthy Tyohaar, Healthy Waali Happiness” campaign in Ahmedabad, displaying its message across 114 strategically placed digital billboards.
  • December 2024 : Retail hubs in Pune and Surat deployed motion-triggered displays to enhance consumer engagement and conversion rates.
  • 2024 : Large-scale DOOH campaigns activated along metro corridors in Delhi and Bengaluru, capitalizing on high commuter footfall.
  • Ongoing : Programmatic DOOH adoption is accelerating, enabling advertisers to target audiences dynamically and measure performance in real-time.

MENAFN11082025004122016232ID1109910101

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search