India Digital OOH Advertising Market Size, Share, Trends, Top Companies And Industry Report 2025-2033

MENAFN - IMARC Group)The India digital OOH advertising market was valued atand is expected to reach, growing at afrom 2025 to 2033. The market is expanding rapidly as advertisers leverage dynamic, high-visibility displays to reach audiences in both outdoor and indoor environments, supported by urban infrastructure growth and technology-driven targeting capabilities.

Key Highlights



Market size (2024): USD 2.2 billion

Forecast (2033): USD 6.3 billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 11.86%

Digital billboards dominating spend due to flexibility, real-time content updates, and high urban visibility

Outdoor formats driving reach across transit hubs, metro corridors, and high-traffic streets Retail-based DOOH adoption accelerating near consumer decision points

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-digital-ooh-advertising-market/requestsample

How AI is Transforming the Digital OOH Market in India



AI-enabled DOOH solutions are enhancing the precision, efficiency, and engagement potential of campaigns:



Context-aware targeting using real-time data such as traffic patterns, weather conditions, and local events

Programmatic AI bidding for automated ad placement and budget optimization

Predictive analytics to forecast audience behavior and select optimal ad display times

Computer vision to analyze viewer demographics and engagement levels in real time Interactive AI experiences , such as selfie-to-billboard personalization, driving higher consumer participation

Key Market Trends and Drivers



Urban Expansion : New highways, metro corridors, and commercial hubs increasing premium ad inventory

Retail Engagement : High adoption of in-store digital screens for promotional campaigns

Technological Advancements : Use of AI, IoT, and motion sensors to deliver targeted, interactive ads

Brand Visibility Demands : Growing preference for large-format, high-impact visual advertising in competitive sectors Infrastructure Upgrades : Airports, malls, and transit shelters upgrading to digital displays for higher revenue potential

Market Segmentation

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Format Type Insights :



Digital Billboards

Video Advertising

Ambient Advertising Others

Application Insights :



Outdoor Indoor

End User Insights :



Retail

Recreation

Banking

Transportation

Education Others

Regional Insights :



North India

West and Central India

South India East India

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Ask an analyst: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2885&flag=C

Latest Developments in the Industry



March 2025 : Bright Outdoor Media expanded its Mumbai digital LED network with three new LED billboards in prime city locations, boosting advertiser visibility and campaign reach.

February 2025 : Doohit, a unified OOH/DOOH advertising platform, made its soft launch at DDX Asia 2025 in Mumbai. Offering streamlined media inventory management, real-time bookings, campaign tracking, and Roadstar-integrated audience insights, it aims to enhance campaign efficiency.

January 2025 : Times OOH introduced Digital Bus Shelters in Bengaluru, adding 20 premium shelters equipped with high-definition screens to deliver dynamic, real-time brand messaging.

December 2024 : Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance rolled out an AI-driven interactive billboard under its #BoodheHokeKyaBanoge campaign. Passersby could upload selfies to see AI-generated images of their future selves, instantly displayed on the billboard for an engaging public experience.

October 2024 : Tirupati Edible Oils partnered with Times OOH for its“Har Tyohaar Healthy Tyohaar, Healthy Waali Happiness” campaign in Ahmedabad, displaying its message across 114 strategically placed digital billboards.

December 2024 : Retail hubs in Pune and Surat deployed motion-triggered displays to enhance consumer engagement and conversion rates.

2024 : Large-scale DOOH campaigns activated along metro corridors in Delhi and Bengaluru, capitalizing on high commuter footfall. Ongoing : Programmatic DOOH adoption is accelerating, enabling advertisers to target audiences dynamically and measure performance in real-time.