Ukrainian Air Defense Forces Neutralize 59 Enemy Drones Overnight
Starting at 20:30 on Sunday, August 10, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 71 strike UAVs of the Shahed type and various types of decoy drones launched from Shatalovo, Kursk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.
The attack was repelled by Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.Read also: Four killed, seven injured in Kherson region in past day due to Russian strikes
As of 08:00 on Monday, August 11, Ukrainian air defenses shot down or disabled 59 enemy Shahed drones and various types of decoy UAVs over northern, southern, and eastern regions of the country.
Twelve drones hit six locations, while debris from intercepted drones fell at one other location.
On August 10, the Russian army struck Zaporizhzhia with two guided aerial bombs, hitting the central bus station and a student clinic, injuring 20 people.
Photo: Ukrainian Air Force
