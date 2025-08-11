Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Air Defense Forces Neutralize 59 Enemy Drones Overnight

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces Neutralize 59 Enemy Drones Overnight


2025-08-11 02:05:36
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

Starting at 20:30 on Sunday, August 10, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 71 strike UAVs of the Shahed type and various types of decoy drones launched from Shatalovo, Kursk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The attack was repelled by Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Read also: Four killed, seven injured in Kherson region in past day due to Russian strikes

As of 08:00 on Monday, August 11, Ukrainian air defenses shot down or disabled 59 enemy Shahed drones and various types of decoy UAVs over northern, southern, and eastern regions of the country.

Twelve drones hit six locations, while debris from intercepted drones fell at one other location.

On August 10, the Russian army struck Zaporizhzhia with two guided aerial bombs, hitting the central bus station and a student clinic, injuring 20 people.

Photo: Ukrainian Air Force

MENAFN11082025000193011044ID1109910065

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search