India Organic Farming Market Report 2025: Size, Share, Industry Trends, Statistics & Forecast By 2033

MENAFN - IMARC Group) The India organic farming market was valued atand is forecast to reach, representing a. Growth is being driven by supportive government schemes (PKVY, MOVCD-NER and NPOP/PGS initiatives), rising consumer health consciousness, increased private investment in agritech and supply-chain development, and export demand for certified organic commodities. Expansion of farmer producer organisations (FPOs), greater participation by branded organic firms and growing retail and e-commerce distribution are accelerating market formalisation and scale-up.



Market size (2024): USD 5,555.87 million

Forecast (2033): USD 13,480.41 million

CAGR (2025–2033): 10.40 %

Major growth contributors / industry activities:



Expansion of certified organic acreage and cluster approaches under PKVY and MOVCD-NER.



Rising retail and e-commerce penetration for packaged organic foods and beverages. Private agritech and supply-chain investments improving traceability and procurement.

Key Highlights

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer free sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-organic-farming-market/requestsample



Precision monitoring using AI + IoT + satellite data : AI-powered systems-combining sensors, IoT, drones, and satellite imagery-help organic farmers monitor soil moisture, pH, nutrient levels, and weather. These insights enable precise irrigation, informed decisions on organic input use (like compost or natural pest control), and improved yields with minimal resource waste.



Early pest/disease detection with drones and image analytics : AI-driven drones equipped with computer vision enable early detection of pest infestations or disease onset. For instance, UAVs using AI can identify diseases like anthracnose in cashew with up to 95% accuracy, enabling timely, targeted organic interventions.



Real-time advisory via mobile platforms : Platforms such as Farmonaut's“Jeevn AI” send AI-based, satellite-informed advisories directly to farmers via WhatsApp-delivering localized crop health updates, pest warnings, weather alerts, and market insights in regional languages with very high engagement.

AI-enabled quality grading and traceability for organic produce : Startups like AgNext use AI-based tools for grading spices, grains, and other organic produce-ensuring fair prices, reducing post-harvest losses (up to 20% in pilot areas), and increasing transparency in value chains.



Government initiatives & mandates: PKVY (Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana) and MOVCD-NER actively fund cluster formation, certification, processing and market linkages; NPOP/PGS standards guide certification.

Policy support for value chains: Subsidies and support for processing/aggregation (cold storage, grading, integrated units) under MOVCD-NER to connect producers to urban and export markets.

Retail & foodservice demand: Growing demand from premium retail, organised grocery and foodservice (including hotel/restaurant/catering) for certified organic produce.

Consumer awareness & health/sustainability drivers: Rising health consciousness, concerns about pesticide residues, and preference for sustainable/traceable foods are expanding domestic consumption.

Technology & agritech adoption: Traceability systems, digital marketplaces, precision organic input supply and FPO aggregation platforms are improving productivity and market access. Retrofit / modernization efforts: Conversion of conventional farms via training and financial incentives; brand investments to process and package organic goods for longer shelf life and export standards.

How Is AI Transforming the Organic Farming Market in India?Key Market Trends and DriversMarket Segmentation

Crop Type Insights:



Oilseeds and Pulses

Cereals and Grains

Fruits and Vegetables Others

Regional Insights:

Main geographic divisions and regional strengths:



North India (Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh): pockets of organised organic pulses, oilseeds and cereals; proximity to large consumption centres.

West India (Maharashtra, Gujarat): processing hubs, spices and cotton (organic fibre).

South India (Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala): strong position in fruits, vegetables, spices, coffee - noted as a leading region in many reports. East & Northeast (Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland): specialty teas, spices, millets and a fast-growing value chain under MOVCD-NER; Sikkim highlighted as a model organic state.

Speak to Analyst or Any Inquiry, Before Buying the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=30030&flag=C



Private sector mobilisation - Patanjali's farmer programmes: Major national players (for example Patanjali) have rolled out training and input programs to help farmers transition to organic cultivation and secure supplies for branded product lines - an action that supports scaling organic acreage and domestic availability. This links to broader sustainability and farm-income goals.



MOVCD-NER market initiatives & outlets: A Naga organic outlet in New Delhi and other MOVCD-NER efforts to create market access for North-East organic producers (collection, branding and marketing support) - directly aligning with the government's campaign to commercialise organic value chains in under-leveraged regions.

Industry consolidation & branded expansion: Branded organic companies and aggregators are scaling capacity and pursuing export and retail partnerships; increased private investment and FPO sub-sidy utilisation are visible across states (reflected in market reports and industry press). These moves support India's policy goals for rural incomes, food safety and sustainable agriculture.

Latest Developments in the Industry