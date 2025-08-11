Tajikistan's Banking Sector Sees Strong Growth In Foreign Investment

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). In the first half of 2025, Tajikistan's banking system attracted $3 billion in foreign investments, which is a 79 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024, Trend reports via the country's National Bank.

It is noted that the National Bank of Tajikistan maintains fruitful cooperation with international financial organizations such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank (WB), European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Asian Development Bank (ADB), Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), as well as with international funds, central banks, and financial institutions of other countries.

Throughout the designated reporting interval, the IMF Executive Board rendered a favorable evaluation of Tajikistan's economic metrics in alignment with the stipulations of Article IV consultations and the subsequent appraisal of the Policy Coordination Program.

The global credit assessment firm Standard & Poor's has reaffirmed Tajikistan's sovereign credit rating at "B" with a stable outlook, whereas Moody's has allocated a rating of B3 accompanied by a positive outlook. The dissemination of these ratings bolsters capital inflow, enhances the nation's global standing, streamlines entry into equity markets, and fosters an advantageous investment ecosystem.

As of June 30, 2025, Tajikistan's financial landscape comprised 65 active credit entities, encompassing 15 conventional banking institutions, 1 Sharia-compliant bank, 1 non-depository credit establishment, 23 microfinance deposit entities, 3 microfinance organizations, and 22 microfinance funds. The aggregate count of their operational branches has ascended to 1,942, reflecting an increment of 43 in comparison to the corresponding date in 2024.