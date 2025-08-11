Azerbaijan's Industrial Zones Shine With Automobile Production Surge In 1H2025
The data obtained by Trend from the agency shows that in the first six months of this year alone, the Hajigabul Industrial Park produced 1,928 automobiles worth 59 million manat ($34.6 million), and the Neftchala Industrial Area - 1,165 automobiles worth 16.6 million manat ($9.7 million).
The automobile production surged by approximately 80 percent compared to the same period of 2024.
The automobiles produced in these industrial zones during this period include Chevrolet, Isuzu, VGV, UAZ, Lada, Khazar, JAC, Bestune, and others.
-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Alpen Public Testnet Launches Offering Peek At Bitcoin's Own Financial System
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment