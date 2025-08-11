Azerbaijan's Industrial Zones Shine With Automobile Production Surge In 1H2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Industrial zones managed by Azerbaijan's Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy produced automobiles worth 518 million manat ($305 million) since 2018 through the first half of 2025.

The data obtained by Trend from the agency shows that in the first six months of this year alone, the Hajigabul Industrial Park produced 1,928 automobiles worth 59 million manat ($34.6 million), and the Neftchala Industrial Area - 1,165 automobiles worth 16.6 million manat ($9.7 million).

The automobile production surged by approximately 80 percent compared to the same period of 2024.

The automobiles produced in these industrial zones during this period include Chevrolet, Isuzu, VGV, UAZ, Lada, Khazar, JAC, Bestune, and others.

-