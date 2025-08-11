Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's Industrial Zones Shine With Automobile Production Surge In 1H2025

Azerbaijan's Industrial Zones Shine With Automobile Production Surge In 1H2025


2025-08-11 12:06:07
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11.​ Industrial zones managed by Azerbaijan's Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy produced automobiles worth 518 million manat ($305 million) since 2018 through the first half of 2025.

The data obtained by Trend from the agency shows that in the first six months of this year alone, the Hajigabul Industrial Park produced 1,928 automobiles worth 59 million manat ($34.6 million), and the Neftchala Industrial Area - 1,165 automobiles worth 16.6 million manat ($9.7 million).

The automobile production surged by approximately 80 percent compared to the same period of 2024.

The automobiles produced in these industrial zones during this period include Chevrolet, Isuzu, VGV, UAZ, Lada, Khazar, JAC, Bestune, and others.

-

MENAFN11082025000187011040ID1109909845

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search