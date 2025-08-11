Wheat Field Burns Down In Sumy Region After Drone Attack
“As a result of an attack by a Russian strike UAV on the territory of one of the agricultural enterprises, a field caught fire - about a hectare of wheat was destroyed,” the report said.
In addition, a car was damaged by an enemy drone strike.Read also: Defense Forces liberate Bezsalivka in Sumy region
As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Defense Forces liberated and completely cleared the village of Bezsalivka in the Sumy region from Russian invaders.
Illustrative photo / State Emergency Service
