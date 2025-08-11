Wheat Field Burns Down In Sumy Region After Drone Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“As a result of an attack by a Russian strike UAV on the territory of one of the agricultural enterprises, a field caught fire - about a hectare of wheat was destroyed,” the report said.

In addition, a car was damaged by an enemy drone strike.

Defense Forces liberate Bezsalivka inregion

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Defense Forces liberated and completely cleared the village of Bezsalivka in the Sumy region from Russian invaders.

