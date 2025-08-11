Emergency Rescue Operations Completed At Zaporizhzhia Strike Site, 20 Injured

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Zaporizhzhia regional department of the State Emergency Service (SES) reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"As of 22:00 [on August 10], emergency rescue operations at the site of the shelling have been completed. Restoration work by municipal services is ongoing," the statement said.

The strike injured 20 people, including one person rescued from beneath the rubble of destroyed structures. The number of casualties is still being clarified. SES psychologists provided assistance to 15 people.

A canine search unit from the SES' Interregional Rapid Response Center (Romny) took part in the search operations. In total, 44 rescuers and 15 units of equipment from the SES were involved in the emergency response.

On August 10, the Russian army struck Zaporizhzhia with two guided aerial bombs, hitting the central bus station and a student clinic.

