Turkmen Business Owners Seal New Trade Deals Via Commodity Exchange

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmen entrepreneurs have concluded two notable trade agreements on both domestic and foreign markets totaling $43,589.74 and $620, respectively, Trend reports via the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET).

A strategic agreement was executed with business innovators from Kyrgyzstan for the exportation of cotton textiles, underscoring the burgeoning trade and economic synergies between the two nations. The accord signifies a pivotal advancement in the facilitation of Turkmenistan's textile commodities within the global marketplace.



Concurrently, regional enterprises consummated a domestic agreement with the Ministry of Textile Industry of Turkmenistan for the provision of bathrobes designated for governmental utilization, thereby underscoring the significance of indigenous manufacturers in fulfilling public sector procurement requirements.



The SCRMET functions as Turkmenistan's primary nexus for international commodity exchange, facilitating periodic auctions for hydrocarbon derivatives, textile materials, agrarian outputs, and chemical compounds. It serves as a pivotal mechanism in optimizing transparent and competitive trading protocols for both local producers and global purchasers.