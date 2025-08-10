August 2025'S Spectacular Sturgeon Moon Lights Up Skies Worldwide

MENAFN - Live Mint) Skywatchers around the globe were treated to a breathtaking celestial display as August's full Moon, known as the Sturgeon Moon, illuminated the night sky on August 9, 2025. This second full Moon of summer in the northern hemisphere captivated observers with its striking orange glow and larger-than-usual appearance near the horizon.

Astrophotographers worldwide showcased their talent by capturing the Moon's glowing disk in diverse settings - from urban skylines to tranquil natural landscapes. These images highlight the timeless allure of the Moon and its cultural significance across different regions and traditions.

Here is a collection of some of the most captivating photos of August 2025's Sturgeon Moon, a reminder of the wonder and beauty that the night sky continues to offer.

Yerai Garcia, 31, plays with his dog Greta during the full moon rise known as the Sturgeon Moon in Arguineguin, on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, August 9, 2025. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Photographers from various countries skillfully captured stunning images of the Sturgeon Moon, showcasing its warm, vibrant hues as it rose just after 9 pm in the UK and across other parts of the world.

A firework explodes in front of the full moon known as the Sturgeon Moon during celebrations ahead of the Feast of St Lawrence in Vittoriosa, as seen from Valletta, Malta, August 9, 2025. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

The moon's deep orange color is caused by its low position in the sky, which allows its light to pass through more of Earth's atmosphere. This scatters shorter blue wavelengths and lets longer red and orange wavelengths reach observers, creating the Moon's fiery appearance.

A passenger plane passes a full moon known as the Sturgeon Moon as the moon rises over Frankfurt, Germany, August 9, 2025. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The Sturgeon Moon gets its traditional name from the time of year when sturgeon fish - large, prehistoric freshwater fish - were most plentiful and easy to catch, especially in the Great Lakes region of North America. Indigenous communities, such as the Anishinaabe, recognized the August full Moon as a signal for important seasonal activities, including harvesting rice, earning it alternative names like the“Ricing Moon.”

A full moon known as the Sturgeon Moon rises over a horizon in Kyiv, Ukraine August 9, 2025. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

This year's Sturgeon Moon also arrived just days before the peak of the Perseid meteor shower, adding to the excitement of the summer's astronomical events.

Sturgeon Moon is seen over the Sultanahmet Mosque, known as the Blue Mosque, in Istanbul, Turkey, August 9, 2025. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya

The full Moon's brilliance posed a challenge for meteor watchers, but it offered a perfect spectacle for photographers and casual observers alike.

The Sturgeon moon is seen rising over Galata Tower in Istanbul, on August 9, 2025. (Photo by Yasin AKGUL / AFP)

