Arab League Decries Gaza Control Plot
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 10 (KUNA) -- The Arab League's Council on Sunday condemned the Israeli occupation government's recent decisions and plots to impose full military control of Gaza and displace the Palestinian people.
This came at the wrapping-up of the council's extraordinary session of the Arab League at the level of permanent delegates, chaired by Jordan, held specifically to look into ways of addressing the crimes of the Israeli occupation in the enclave.
In a final communique, the council lashed out at the Israeli government's decisions as a breach of international law and international conventions and a blatant aggression on all Arab countries and their national security and political and economic interests as well as a menace to regional security, peace and stability.
The council also renewed its backing to ongoing joint mediation efforts exerted by Egypt and Qatar in order to put an end to the Gaza ceasefire and the Israeli occupation aggression on the defenseless Palestinian people.
It further called for protecting the Palestinian people from annihilation, displacement and racial cleansing and liquidation of their central cause, based on relevant international legitimacy resolutions and Arab-Islamic summits' outcomes. (pickup previous)
