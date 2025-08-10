Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UAE Pres. Congratulates Azerbaijan On Peace Pact With Armenia


2025-08-10 03:05:36
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Aug 10 (KUNA) -- UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated Sunday President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the recent signing of the historic peace agreement between his country and Armenia.
This came during a phone call between both leaders, in which the UAE president hoped that the agreement would usher in a fresh phase of cooperation between both countries and promote peace and stability in the Caucasus region, according to the UAE's official news agency.
In this regard, Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed reiterated his country's commitment to backing dialogue and diplomacy to foster stability and prosperity for all.
The president of Azerbaijan, for his part, voiced thanks and appreciation to the UAE's president for diplomatic efforts to strengthen regional and global peace, stability, and security. (end)
