Golf Triumph: Bimal Jain's Eight Net Birdies Secure Orient Travel Victory Khaleej Times

Under clear skies players and members gathered at Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club last weekend for the much-anticipated Orient Travel Monthly Stableford, proudly supported by the Saudi Tourism Authority.

The event attracted a strong field eager to test their skills and compete for the impressive prizes generously supplied by the sponsors.

Recommended For You Schools to courts: Dubai expects new AI icons to be used across sectors

The day belonged to Bimal Jain, whose exceptional play stood out amid strong competition. Posting an impressive 39 Stableford points, Jain's round was marked by eight net birdies, culminating in a three-under-par performance that earned him top honours. His display of skill and composure in challenging conditions made the victory all the sweeter.

Close on his heels was Rajesh Pareek, whose 36 points and steady play nearly stole the spotlight. While he narrowly missed the top prize, Pareek's performance underscored the tight competition, and it was enough to secure him a commendable runner-up finish.

Third place was claimed by Ajaz Ahmed, who also tallied 36 points, demonstrating consistent form that keeps him firmly in contention at club events.

Meanwhile, in the Gross Division, Amiya Ranjan emerged victorious with a solid 27 points, rounding off a day of spirited golf.

The club extended its congratulations to all participants and expressed gratitude to its sponsors for their unwavering support, which continues to elevate the profile of Sharjah's golfing community.

For more details on upcoming tournaments and club offerings, visit or contact the club directly via phone at 06 5487777, email ..., or WhatsApp at 056 2283649.