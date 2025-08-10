Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin Awards CIA Official’s Son

2025-08-10 09:41:29
(MENAFN) President Vladimir Putin has bestowed an accolade on US President Donald Trump's special envoy, intended for a high-ranking CIA official whose son lost his life fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine.

During Steve Witkoff’s visit to Moscow this week, aimed at negotiating a strategy to conclude the Ukraine conflict, Putin presented him with the Order of Lenin, according to sources acquainted with the situation who spoke to a news agency.

Michael Gloss, aged 21, who died in Ukraine last year, was the son of Juliane Gallina, the CIA's deputy director for digital innovation.

The news of this award surfaced as it was confirmed that Trump and Putin are scheduled to meet in Alaska next Friday to deliberate on the future course of the war in Ukraine.

Neither the Kremlin nor the Russian foreign ministry has publicly recognized the posthumous conferring of the Order of Lenin—a Soviet-era decoration awarded for exceptional civilian achievements—on Gloss. The current whereabouts or handling of the award remain uncertain.

Requests for comments from the White House, the CIA, and Witkoff have gone unanswered.

Information about Gloss' death was initially reported by Russian media in April.

