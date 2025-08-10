403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin Awards CIA Official’s Son
(MENAFN) President Vladimir Putin has bestowed an accolade on US President Donald Trump's special envoy, intended for a high-ranking CIA official whose son lost his life fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine.
During Steve Witkoff’s visit to Moscow this week, aimed at negotiating a strategy to conclude the Ukraine conflict, Putin presented him with the Order of Lenin, according to sources acquainted with the situation who spoke to a news agency.
Michael Gloss, aged 21, who died in Ukraine last year, was the son of Juliane Gallina, the CIA's deputy director for digital innovation.
The news of this award surfaced as it was confirmed that Trump and Putin are scheduled to meet in Alaska next Friday to deliberate on the future course of the war in Ukraine.
Neither the Kremlin nor the Russian foreign ministry has publicly recognized the posthumous conferring of the Order of Lenin—a Soviet-era decoration awarded for exceptional civilian achievements—on Gloss. The current whereabouts or handling of the award remain uncertain.
Requests for comments from the White House, the CIA, and Witkoff have gone unanswered.
Information about Gloss' death was initially reported by Russian media in April.
During Steve Witkoff’s visit to Moscow this week, aimed at negotiating a strategy to conclude the Ukraine conflict, Putin presented him with the Order of Lenin, according to sources acquainted with the situation who spoke to a news agency.
Michael Gloss, aged 21, who died in Ukraine last year, was the son of Juliane Gallina, the CIA's deputy director for digital innovation.
The news of this award surfaced as it was confirmed that Trump and Putin are scheduled to meet in Alaska next Friday to deliberate on the future course of the war in Ukraine.
Neither the Kremlin nor the Russian foreign ministry has publicly recognized the posthumous conferring of the Order of Lenin—a Soviet-era decoration awarded for exceptional civilian achievements—on Gloss. The current whereabouts or handling of the award remain uncertain.
Requests for comments from the White House, the CIA, and Witkoff have gone unanswered.
Information about Gloss' death was initially reported by Russian media in April.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment