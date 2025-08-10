403
Thailand, Cambodia to expand shaky ceasefire deal
(MENAFN) Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to prolong a fragile ceasefire following deadly clashes along their border last month, which left at least 43 people dead.
The conflict erupted from a long-standing disagreement over border temples and escalated into violence that lasted five days before ending last Tuesday. The truce was brokered by Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, chair of the ASEAN bloc, with diplomatic support from former U.S. President Donald Trump and a Chinese mediation team.
The agreement calls for a complete ceasefire, banning all attacks involving any weapons on both civilians and military targets in all areas. “This agreement must not be violated under any circumstances,” the statement declared.
Initial days of the truce saw accusations from both sides of ceasefire violations through minor skirmishes along the shared 800-kilometer border, but tensions have since eased.
In Kuala Lumpur, Thai Deputy Defence Minister Nattaphon Narkphanit and Cambodian Defence Minister Tea Seiha signed a joint statement agreeing to maintain the suspension of troop movements and patrols along the border.
“We are here for a detailed ceasefire arrangement to stop bloodshed and the suffering by soldiers and civilians of both sides,” Tea Seiha told reporters, calling the steps “life-saving measures” aimed at rebuilding trust and normalcy between the two nations.
The statement also outlined plans for a follow-up meeting within a month and urged both countries to avoid spreading false information or fake news to reduce tensions.
“The success of our discussions depends on cooperation and sincerity from both sides,” Nattaphon added.
The temple dispute traces back to unclear borders drawn during Cambodia’s French colonial period in 1907, which both countries claim as their own.
