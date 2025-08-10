From Tiny Rocket To 6,500-Kg Satellite: ISRO Chief Highlights India's Giant Leap In Space Journey
Speaking at the 21st convocation of SRM Institute of Science and Technology in Kattankulathur near Chennai, Narayanan reflected on the humble beginnings of the Indian space programme, which started in 1963 with the launch of a tiny rocket donated by the US.
"It was on November 21, 1963, when the US provided us with a small rocket, marking the start of our journey. At that time, we were six to seven years behind advanced nations," he said.
Narayanan, who was conferred the honorary degree of Doctor of Science by Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan during the event, recounted key milestones in ISRO's growth.
In 1975, using satellite data provided by the US, India demonstrated the concept of mass communication by installing 2,400 television sets across 2,400 villages in six states.
"From that kind of beginning, July 30, 2025, was a historic day for the Indian space programme," Narayanan noted, referring to the successful launch of the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission onboard the GSLV-F16.
The mission, he said, carried the costliest satellite ever built in the world, featuring an L-band SAR payload from the US and an S-band payload from ISRO.
"The satellite was placed in orbit with high precision, earning praise from NASA for our launcher's accuracy," he added.
Narayanan said that the upcoming mission to launch the 6,500-kg American-built satellite from Indian soil using an indigenous launcher would be a symbolic moment.
"A country that once received a tiny rocket from the US is now set to launch one of its largest communication satellites. This shows the phenomenal growth we have achieved," he remarked.
Highlighting ISRO's achievements, Narayanan said that from having no satellite technology 50 years ago, India has now launched 433 satellites belonging to 34 countries using its own launch vehicles.
"Our journey reflects not just technological progress but the determination and vision to stand shoulder to shoulder with the most advanced spacefaring nations," he added.
