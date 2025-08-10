403
European Leaders Support Trump’s Ukraine Peace Push
(MENAFN) Top European leaders have voiced support for U.S. President Donald Trump's initiative to halt the conflict in Ukraine, while firmly insisting that any peace agreement must uphold Kyiv’s sovereignty and Europe’s broader security interests.
“We welcome President Trump’s work to stop the killing in Ukraine, end the Russian Federation’s war of aggression, and achieve just and lasting peace and security for Ukraine,” said a joint statement issued Saturday by European heads of state and the European Union.
The unified declaration, endorsed by French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, underscored the need for a multi-pronged strategy.
Only a mix of “active diplomacy, support for Ukraine, and pressure on the Russia to end its war can succeed,” the leaders emphasized.
The timing of the joint statement is significant, arriving just days before Trump is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska next Friday—talks expected to center on the future of the war.
The European bloc made clear its commitment to backing peace efforts while maintaining strong support for Ukraine’s defense capabilities and applying continued economic pressure on Moscow.
“We stand ready to support this work diplomatically as well as by upholding our substantive military and financial support to Ukraine, including through the work of the Coalition of the Willing, and by upholding and imposing restrictive measures against the Russian Federation,” the statement read.
The leaders defined “vital interests” as including credible, enforceable security guarantees that allow Ukraine to preserve its sovereignty and borders.
“The path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine,” the statement stressed.
Reaffirming their opposition to territorial changes imposed by force, the group said that any negotiation should begin at the current front line.
“We continue to stand firmly by the side of Ukraine. We are united as Europeans and determined to jointly promote our interests,” the declaration concluded.
Trump had said Friday that “there will be some swapping of territories” as part of a potential deal—an assertion that triggered swift reaction in European capitals.
Responding early Sunday on X, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed appreciation for Europe’s unified stance.
In response to the joint statement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday morning that Ukraine "values and fully supports" the joint statement issued by European leaders. “The end of the war must be fair, and I am grateful to everyone who stands with Ukraine and our people today for the sake of peace in Ukraine, which is defending the vital security interests of our European nations.”
