Smotrich Says He No Longer Trusts Netanyahu’s Strategy
(MENAFN) Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich stated on Saturday that he has lost trust in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s stance on the war in the Gaza Strip.
The far-right minister was responding to the “gradual plan” aimed at fully seizing control of the territory, expressing his preference instead for an immediate and extensive military campaign accompanied by Israeli settlement in Gaza.
Smotrich, who supports the forced removal of Palestinians from Gaza in addition to its settlement, declared in a video on X: “In the last cabinet meeting (early Friday), I lost faith that the Prime Minister can and wants to lead the Israeli army to decisive victory.”
The Security Cabinet endorsed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “gradual plan” to completely occupy Gaza and transfer Palestinians from the north to the south.
This decision has drawn criticism from Israeli security officials due to the threat it poses to the safety of hostages held by Hamas as bargaining tools, as well as to Israeli troops.
Criticizing the plan further, Smotrich remarked: “Netanyahu and the cabinet decided to carry out a military operation whose goal is not victory, but to pressure Hamas for a partial prisoner deal.”
The far-right minister called on Netanyahu to “convene the cabinet again and announce unequivocally that there will be no stopping halfway, no partial deal — this time we go for a decisive, clear step toward victory.”
Smotrich has repeatedly rejected proposals to limit Israeli operations in Gaza to aerial strikes, insisting on pursuing the war until Palestinians are displaced for the purpose of settlement.
