First Palestinian Handicrafts Exhibition Concludes In Amman

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 10 (Petra) – The first Palestinian Handicrafts Exhibition, organized by the Palestinian-Jordanian Business Forum, concluded Sunday at the Jordan International Exhibition Center in Mecca Mall, under the patronage of Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah, with the participation of 45 Palestinian crafts women.The three-day event aimed to support and empower Palestinian women, showcase and market their handmade products, including embroidery, mosaics, leather bags, ornaments, straw works, pottery, and other crafts.The exhibition drew strong turnout and interaction, highlighting the shared customs, traditions, and culture between Jordan and Palestine, with Jordan serving as Palestine's gateway to the world.