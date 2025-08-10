Cristiano Ronaldo Reflects On Gyokeres' Arsenal Move And Sporting's Future

Cristiano Ronaldo discusses Viktor Gyökeres' transfer from Sporting CP to Arsenal and expresses confidence in Sporting's ability to remain competitive despite the loss.

One of the headline transfers of the summer saw Premier League title contenders Arsenal finally address their long-standing search for a true No. 9. After years of relying on more flexible attacking options, the Gunners splashed $74 million (€63.5 million) to bring in Viktor Gyökeres from Sporting CP.

Ronaldo's Thoughts on Gyökeres' Exit

Cristiano Ronaldo, himself a Sporting academy product before his move to Manchester United, remains a close follower of his boyhood club's fortunes. After netting a hat-trick for Al-Nassr in a pre-season friendly against Rio Ave, reporters asked the Portuguese icon about Gyökeres' move to Arsenal and what it could mean for Sporting's upcoming 2025–26 campaign.

“I hope it's a competitive league. I always want the best for Sporting and hope they can be champions again. Gyökeres? We only miss those who are there, as the saying goes. I believe Sporting will still be competitive.”

Ronaldo Praises Gyokeres

The Swedish striker had been nothing short of sensational in Portugal. Across 102 appearances for Sporting, he racked up 97 goals and 22 assists, firing the club to back-to-back league titles and topping the Primeira Liga scoring charts in both seasons.

Ronaldo went on to praise Gyökeres for his extraordinary impact over the past two years, while also acknowledging that Sporting will need to adjust without him.

“Gyökeres was a special player, but the team will have to adapt. I believe Suárez, who came from Almería, is an excellent forward. Harder is also a good player - young and in need of time. I watched the Super Cup; Sporting played well against Benfica, but they didn't win because they couldn't - that's football.”

Life After Gyökeres

Sporting have moved quickly to strengthen their attack following Gyökeres' departure, adding Suárez and Harder to their forward line. Ronaldo's comments suggest confidence that the squad, while different, still has the quality to challenge for major honours.

What's Next for Ronaldo

While keeping an eye on his former club from afar, Ronaldo's own season kicks off on August 19 when Al-Nassr face Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final - the same day Real Madrid begin their La Liga campaign. Both sides, like Ronaldo himself, will be aiming for a far stronger season than the last.