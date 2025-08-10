403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Afghanistan’s authorities prevents illegal smuggling of sheep
(MENAFN) Authorities in southern Afghanistan’s Kandahar province have successfully prevented the illegal smuggling of 1,200 sheep, according to the local department of information and culture. The livestock was being transported through Spin Boldak and Registan districts toward a neighboring country.
Officials noted that this interception marks the second recent seizure, following the prevention of another smuggling attempt involving 2,400 sheep just two weeks earlier.
Animal smuggling continues to be a significant problem along Afghanistan’s borders, where traffickers try to profit by illegally selling livestock abroad. In response, security forces have stepped up patrols as part of a broader effort to crack down on cross-border smuggling activities.
Officials noted that this interception marks the second recent seizure, following the prevention of another smuggling attempt involving 2,400 sheep just two weeks earlier.
Animal smuggling continues to be a significant problem along Afghanistan’s borders, where traffickers try to profit by illegally selling livestock abroad. In response, security forces have stepped up patrols as part of a broader effort to crack down on cross-border smuggling activities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- BTSE Announces Strategic Investment In Stable To Advance Blockchain Innovation And Support Stablecoin Adoption
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Deepsnitch Introduces Five Specialized AI Agents As Token Presale Goes Live
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
CommentsNo comment