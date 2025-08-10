Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Afghanistan’s authorities prevents illegal smuggling of sheep

2025-08-10 05:59:41
(MENAFN) Authorities in southern Afghanistan’s Kandahar province have successfully prevented the illegal smuggling of 1,200 sheep, according to the local department of information and culture. The livestock was being transported through Spin Boldak and Registan districts toward a neighboring country.

Officials noted that this interception marks the second recent seizure, following the prevention of another smuggling attempt involving 2,400 sheep just two weeks earlier.

Animal smuggling continues to be a significant problem along Afghanistan’s borders, where traffickers try to profit by illegally selling livestock abroad. In response, security forces have stepped up patrols as part of a broader effort to crack down on cross-border smuggling activities.

