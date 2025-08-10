Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Spain’s Population Surges to 49.3M on Immigration Growth


2025-08-10 05:40:06
(MENAFN) Spain's total population reached 49.3 million as of July 1, fueled entirely by a significant influx of immigrants, according to figures released Thursday by the National Statistics Institute (INE).

The agency reported a year-on-year rise of 650,000 immigrants. Despite the increase, the share of foreign-born residents within the overall population dropped slightly to 14.3%, a change attributed to a growing number of immigrants acquiring Spanish nationality.

In a long-term view, INE noted that since 2005—when the population stood at 43.2 million—Spain has seen a 13.9% population increase, all of it stemming from immigration.

The data also identified the regions with the largest immigrant populations: Andalusia leads with 8.6 million residents, followed by Catalonia at 8.1 million, and the Madrid region at 7.1 million.

