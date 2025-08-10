403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Chinese embassy describes G7 comments on Hong Kong as "erroneous remarks"
(MENAFN) The Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom strongly criticized recent comments made by the Group of Seven (G7) regarding Hong Kong. The embassy spokesperson described these statements as "erroneous remarks" and accused the G7, including the UK, of "gross interference in China's internal affairs and the rule of law in the Hong Kong SAR."
This response came after the G7 issued statements concerning arrest warrants issued by the Hong Kong Police on July 25 against 19 individuals accused of anti-China activities and evading capture.
The embassy emphasized its unwavering support for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government and police, stating, "we firmly support the Hong Kong SAR government in performing its duties in accordance with the law, and firmly support the Hong Kong police in taking law enforcement actions in accordance with the law."
This response came after the G7 issued statements concerning arrest warrants issued by the Hong Kong Police on July 25 against 19 individuals accused of anti-China activities and evading capture.
The embassy emphasized its unwavering support for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government and police, stating, "we firmly support the Hong Kong SAR government in performing its duties in accordance with the law, and firmly support the Hong Kong police in taking law enforcement actions in accordance with the law."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- BTSE Announces Strategic Investment In Stable To Advance Blockchain Innovation And Support Stablecoin Adoption
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Deepsnitch Introduces Five Specialized AI Agents As Token Presale Goes Live
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
CommentsNo comment