Chinese embassy describes G7 comments on Hong Kong as "erroneous remarks"

2025-08-10 05:39:54
(MENAFN) The Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom strongly criticized recent comments made by the Group of Seven (G7) regarding Hong Kong. The embassy spokesperson described these statements as "erroneous remarks" and accused the G7, including the UK, of "gross interference in China's internal affairs and the rule of law in the Hong Kong SAR."

This response came after the G7 issued statements concerning arrest warrants issued by the Hong Kong Police on July 25 against 19 individuals accused of anti-China activities and evading capture.

The embassy emphasized its unwavering support for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government and police, stating, "we firmly support the Hong Kong SAR government in performing its duties in accordance with the law, and firmly support the Hong Kong police in taking law enforcement actions in accordance with the law."

