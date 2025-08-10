403
UN security council postpones its emergency session on Gaza
(MENAFN) The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has postponed its emergency session regarding Israel’s decision to occupy Gaza City, moving the meeting from Saturday to Sunday. According to diplomatic sources, the session is now set to take place on August 10 at 10 a.m. local time, though no explanation was provided for the rescheduling.
The emergency meeting was requested by the United Kingdom, Denmark, France, Greece, and Slovenia. It has received backing from all Security Council members except Panama, which currently chairs the council, and the United States.
This development follows Israel’s Security Cabinet approval of a plan on Thursday night to take control of Gaza City, located in the northern part of the Gaza Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a news outlet that his administration aims to "take full control of all of Gaza" ahead of the Cabinet’s decision.
