403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukraine Says It Regained Control Over Bezsalivka Village
(MENAFN) Ukraine announced on Sunday that its forces have regained control over the village of Bezsalivka in the northeastern Sumy region, seizing it back from Russian forces.
According to a statement from Ukraine’s General Staff, the village—located less than one kilometer from the Russian border—has been successfully recaptured by Ukrainian troops. This area is strategically important due to its proximity to Russia.
The Russian Defense Ministry had previously stated it had taken control of Bezsalivka on July 7.
Bezsalivka lies approximately 48 kilometers (29.8 miles) northwest of Sumy city, the administrative hub of the region, which continues to endure frequent Russian airstrikes amid the ongoing conflict that has now stretched into its fourth year.
There has been no immediate response from Russian officials regarding Ukraine’s latest claim, and independent verification remains challenging given the active fighting.
According to a statement from Ukraine’s General Staff, the village—located less than one kilometer from the Russian border—has been successfully recaptured by Ukrainian troops. This area is strategically important due to its proximity to Russia.
The Russian Defense Ministry had previously stated it had taken control of Bezsalivka on July 7.
Bezsalivka lies approximately 48 kilometers (29.8 miles) northwest of Sumy city, the administrative hub of the region, which continues to endure frequent Russian airstrikes amid the ongoing conflict that has now stretched into its fourth year.
There has been no immediate response from Russian officials regarding Ukraine’s latest claim, and independent verification remains challenging given the active fighting.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Primexbt Expands Global Payment Options With Skrill E-Wallet Integration
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Dreamcash Begins Rollout Of Trading Platform With Hyperliquid Integration Via Waitlist Access
CommentsNo comment