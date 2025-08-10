Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine Says It Regained Control Over Bezsalivka Village


2025-08-10 05:35:31
(MENAFN) Ukraine announced on Sunday that its forces have regained control over the village of Bezsalivka in the northeastern Sumy region, seizing it back from Russian forces.

According to a statement from Ukraine’s General Staff, the village—located less than one kilometer from the Russian border—has been successfully recaptured by Ukrainian troops. This area is strategically important due to its proximity to Russia.

The Russian Defense Ministry had previously stated it had taken control of Bezsalivka on July 7.

Bezsalivka lies approximately 48 kilometers (29.8 miles) northwest of Sumy city, the administrative hub of the region, which continues to endure frequent Russian airstrikes amid the ongoing conflict that has now stretched into its fourth year.

There has been no immediate response from Russian officials regarding Ukraine’s latest claim, and independent verification remains challenging given the active fighting.

