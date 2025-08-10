403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia confirms summit of Trump, Putin in Alaska
(MENAFN) A top Russian presidential aide, Yury Ushakov, confirmed on Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump will meet on August 15 in Alaska. Ushakov highlighted the practical benefits of holding the summit there, pointing out Alaska’s close geographic proximity to Russia across the Bering Strait.
He stated, "The American side has just announced an agreement reached to arrange a meeting between the presidents of Russia and the US, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, on Aug. 15, Friday, in Alaska. Russia and the US are close neighbors, sharing a common border. It seems quite logical for our delegation simply to fly across the Bering Strait and for the important and anticipated summit of leaders of these two countries to take place precisely in Alaska."
Trump had earlier shared on social media his expectation to meet Putin in Alaska on that date. This will be their first face-to-face meeting since Trump resumed office in January.
Ushakov also noted that Alaska and the Arctic hold significant strategic value for both nations, offering opportunities for major joint projects. However, the main focus of the talks will be "discussing options for achieving lasting peace in settling the Ukrainian crisis."
Preparations for the summit are underway, described by Ushakov as a "challenging process" requiring intense cooperation from both sides. He added, "In the coming days, Moscow and Washington will dedicate themselves to intense practical and political preparation for the high-level meeting in Alaska. This promises to be a difficult process, but we will engage in it actively and intensively."
The Kremlin indicated that the next meeting between the two presidents is expected to take place in Russia following the Alaska summit.
He stated, "The American side has just announced an agreement reached to arrange a meeting between the presidents of Russia and the US, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, on Aug. 15, Friday, in Alaska. Russia and the US are close neighbors, sharing a common border. It seems quite logical for our delegation simply to fly across the Bering Strait and for the important and anticipated summit of leaders of these two countries to take place precisely in Alaska."
Trump had earlier shared on social media his expectation to meet Putin in Alaska on that date. This will be their first face-to-face meeting since Trump resumed office in January.
Ushakov also noted that Alaska and the Arctic hold significant strategic value for both nations, offering opportunities for major joint projects. However, the main focus of the talks will be "discussing options for achieving lasting peace in settling the Ukrainian crisis."
Preparations for the summit are underway, described by Ushakov as a "challenging process" requiring intense cooperation from both sides. He added, "In the coming days, Moscow and Washington will dedicate themselves to intense practical and political preparation for the high-level meeting in Alaska. This promises to be a difficult process, but we will engage in it actively and intensively."
The Kremlin indicated that the next meeting between the two presidents is expected to take place in Russia following the Alaska summit.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Alpen Public Testnet Launches Offering Peek At Bitcoin's Own Financial System
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment