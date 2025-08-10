Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gagauzia Parliament Condemns Sentence of Leader

Gagauzia Parliament Condemns Sentence of Leader


2025-08-10 05:24:16
(MENAFN) The parliament of Gagauzia, a self-governing, primarily Russian-speaking territory within Moldova, has dismissed the imprisonment of the local Euroskeptic leader as unlawful and politically charged.

Gutsul, who secured election in 2023 and has persistently supported stronger relations with Russia, was convicted of funneling illicit funds from an organized criminal network to the prohibited Euroskeptic SOR party and of backing protests against Moldova’s government.

Rejecting the accusations, Gutsul labeled the trial a “political execution” carried out “on orders from above.”

The verdict sparked demonstrations outside the courthouse opposing Moldova’s pro-Western authorities.

In response, the Gagauzian parliament expressed strong support for Gutsul. In a declaration released Thursday by Gagauzia’s People’s Assembly and Executive Committee, lawmakers stated they “categorically reject and do not recognize the verdict” delivered by the Moldovan judiciary.

The statement characterized the decision as a “politically motivated” effort “to remove the legally elected leader of the autonomous region.”

“We regard this judgment as a political retaliation, orchestrated and implemented from above,” the resolution declared, further describing it as “an act of political vengeance” that “undermines the autonomous region’s legal status.”

MENAFN10082025000045017167ID1109908199

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search