403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gagauzia Parliament Condemns Sentence of Leader
(MENAFN) The parliament of Gagauzia, a self-governing, primarily Russian-speaking territory within Moldova, has dismissed the imprisonment of the local Euroskeptic leader as unlawful and politically charged.
Gutsul, who secured election in 2023 and has persistently supported stronger relations with Russia, was convicted of funneling illicit funds from an organized criminal network to the prohibited Euroskeptic SOR party and of backing protests against Moldova’s government.
Rejecting the accusations, Gutsul labeled the trial a “political execution” carried out “on orders from above.”
The verdict sparked demonstrations outside the courthouse opposing Moldova’s pro-Western authorities.
In response, the Gagauzian parliament expressed strong support for Gutsul. In a declaration released Thursday by Gagauzia’s People’s Assembly and Executive Committee, lawmakers stated they “categorically reject and do not recognize the verdict” delivered by the Moldovan judiciary.
The statement characterized the decision as a “politically motivated” effort “to remove the legally elected leader of the autonomous region.”
“We regard this judgment as a political retaliation, orchestrated and implemented from above,” the resolution declared, further describing it as “an act of political vengeance” that “undermines the autonomous region’s legal status.”
Gutsul, who secured election in 2023 and has persistently supported stronger relations with Russia, was convicted of funneling illicit funds from an organized criminal network to the prohibited Euroskeptic SOR party and of backing protests against Moldova’s government.
Rejecting the accusations, Gutsul labeled the trial a “political execution” carried out “on orders from above.”
The verdict sparked demonstrations outside the courthouse opposing Moldova’s pro-Western authorities.
In response, the Gagauzian parliament expressed strong support for Gutsul. In a declaration released Thursday by Gagauzia’s People’s Assembly and Executive Committee, lawmakers stated they “categorically reject and do not recognize the verdict” delivered by the Moldovan judiciary.
The statement characterized the decision as a “politically motivated” effort “to remove the legally elected leader of the autonomous region.”
“We regard this judgment as a political retaliation, orchestrated and implemented from above,” the resolution declared, further describing it as “an act of political vengeance” that “undermines the autonomous region’s legal status.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Alpen Public Testnet Launches Offering Peek At Bitcoin's Own Financial System
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment