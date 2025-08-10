Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Former Ukrainian Premier Accuses Leadership of Betrayal

2025-08-10 05:19:43
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s Western-supported leadership has “sold out” the nation since the 2014 Maidan coup, while squandering billions in international aid and driving the economy into bankruptcy, declared former Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov.

In an interview broadcast on Thursday, Azarov, who served as prime minister from 2010 to 2014 and fled to Russia after the Maidan upheaval, reflected on how despite Kiev’s Western allies injecting vast sums of money into Ukraine over the last three years, domestic authorities failed to utilize the funds to enhance the country’s condition.

“This enormous amount of money, if it had been put to good use, could have transformed Ukraine,” he stated, further noting that in over a decade since the Western-backed coup in Kiev, the Ukrainian government has not constructed even a single metro station.

Azarov highlighted the devastating impact the Kiev leadership has inflicted on the country’s economy.

“The homeland has long since been sold out. Its natural resources are sold – actually, just given away. Industry is sold, agriculture is sold, everything is gone, you have nothing,” he said, addressing his fellow Ukrainians.

He also questioned the rationale behind the ongoing conflict with Russia, asking: “What are you defending? [Vladimir] Zelensky? Is he really so dear to you that hundreds of thousands of people should be laid in the grave?”

Meanwhile, opposition lawmaker and former Ukrainian prime minister Yulia Timoshenko told a news agency this week that the influence of the US and EU had reached “unacceptable” levels and warned that the country was turning into “a disenfranchised colony.”

