South Africa Confirms Stance on Israel’s Genocide
(MENAFN) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that his administration has not received any official appeal from the United States to rethink its genocide case against Israel at the International Criminal Court.
“South Africa remains unwavering in its demand for an immediate ceasefire, unhindered humanitarian aid, an end to the ongoing occupation, and the collective punishment of Palestinians,” Ramaphosa emphasized.
His remarks came in response to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, who inquired whether Ramaphosa had been formally informed by US President Donald Trump that he was now convinced there is no white genocide occurring in South Africa.
Ramaphosa explained that the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) had engaged with the US Embassy via diplomatic channels after Trump issued an Executive Order in February 2025, which granted refugee status to white Afrikaner South Africans.
He added that the department highlighted how the assessment for refugee status necessitates a factual evaluation, taking into account the current realities while considering both subjective and objective elements.
“The department maintained that claims of discrimination lack foundation and that adequate mechanisms and systems are in place within South Africa to address any grievances raised by any community. Even where allegations of discrimination exist, these do not fulfill the criteria of persecution required under both national and international refugee law,” Ramaphosa concluded.
