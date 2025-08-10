Invaders Attack Railway Station In Synelnykove, Dnipropetrovsk Region
“The peace process, as implemented by our barbarian neighbors, currently looks like this. Another night and another massive raid on a railway junction, including the railway station. Dnipropetrovsk region. All staff on duty were evacuated in advance, so the most important thing is that there were no casualties,” the statement said.
Pertsovskyi noted that restoration work began early in the morning.
Currently, all trains and electric trains through Synelnykove have been canceled.Read also: Russian troops attack two districts in Dnipropetrovsk region, fires and damage reported
According to Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked the Synelnykove district with UAVs at night. Several fires broke out in the district center. The infrastructure was damaged. A transport company was destroyed. Two private houses were damaged.
Photo: screenshot from video
