Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Invaders Attack Railway Station In Synelnykove, Dnipropetrovsk Region

Invaders Attack Railway Station In Synelnykove, Dnipropetrovsk Region


2025-08-10 05:06:26
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, chairman of the board of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia, reported the incident on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

“The peace process, as implemented by our barbarian neighbors, currently looks like this. Another night and another massive raid on a railway junction, including the railway station. Dnipropetrovsk region. All staff on duty were evacuated in advance, so the most important thing is that there were no casualties,” the statement said.

Pertsovskyi noted that restoration work began early in the morning.

Currently, all trains and electric trains through Synelnykove have been canceled.

Read also: Russian troops attack two districts in Dnipropetrovsk region, fires and damage reported

According to Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked the Synelnykove district with UAVs at night. Several fires broke out in the district center. The infrastructure was damaged. A transport company was destroyed. Two private houses were damaged.

Photo: screenshot from video

MENAFN10082025000193011044ID1109908159

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search