Firefighters Contain Spain’s Mosque-Cathedral of Cordoba Fire
(MENAFN) A fire ignited late Friday at the renowned Mosque-Cathedral of Cordoba in southern Spain but was swiftly controlled, according to multiple media outlets.
A public broadcaster reported that thick smoke was visible rising above the historic site in Andalusia as flames broke out along the exterior walls of the monument.
Officials from the National Police confirmed that the blaze was contained thanks to the prompt response of three firefighting units deployed to the scene. Authorities have since cordoned off the area to ensure public safety and facilitate ongoing investigations.
Initial reports indicate that the fire started from a battery belonging to a sweeper before spreading to an interior chapel within the centuries-old religious complex. No injuries have been reported, but the incident has raised concerns about the preservation of this culturally significant landmark.
