European nations stresses importance of including Kyiv at table
(MENAFN) European nations have reaffirmed their strong support for Ukraine, stressing that any peace negotiations with Russia must include Kyiv at the table.
Leaders from the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Poland, Finland, and the European Commission released a joint statement ahead of the planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska this Friday.
While a White House official indicated Trump is open to a trilateral meeting including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the event is currently scheduled as a bilateral summit between Trump and Putin, as initially requested by Russia.
Zelensky has warned that any agreements reached without Ukraine’s participation would be “dead decisions.”
Trump previously suggested he would begin talks solely with Putin, stating he planned to “start off with Russia,” but also expressed hope that a three-way meeting involving Zelensky could be arranged.
Putin’s willingness to engage directly remains uncertain; the two leaders have not met face-to-face since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine over three years ago, and Putin has declined multiple opportunities for direct talks.
On Friday, Trump mentioned the possibility of “some swapping of territories” as part of a deal between Moscow and Kyiv, a statement that prompted a firm response from Zelensky.
“We will not reward Russia for what it has perpetrated,” Zelensky declared on Telegram. “Any decisions against us, any decisions without Ukraine, are also decisions against peace.”
