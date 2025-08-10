Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
European nations stresses importance of including Kyiv at table

European nations stresses importance of including Kyiv at table


2025-08-10 04:41:18
(MENAFN) European nations have reaffirmed their strong support for Ukraine, stressing that any peace negotiations with Russia must include Kyiv at the table.

Leaders from the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Poland, Finland, and the European Commission released a joint statement ahead of the planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska this Friday.

While a White House official indicated Trump is open to a trilateral meeting including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the event is currently scheduled as a bilateral summit between Trump and Putin, as initially requested by Russia.

Zelensky has warned that any agreements reached without Ukraine’s participation would be “dead decisions.”

Trump previously suggested he would begin talks solely with Putin, stating he planned to “start off with Russia,” but also expressed hope that a three-way meeting involving Zelensky could be arranged.

Putin’s willingness to engage directly remains uncertain; the two leaders have not met face-to-face since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine over three years ago, and Putin has declined multiple opportunities for direct talks.

On Friday, Trump mentioned the possibility of “some swapping of territories” as part of a deal between Moscow and Kyiv, a statement that prompted a firm response from Zelensky.

“We will not reward Russia for what it has perpetrated,” Zelensky declared on Telegram. “Any decisions against us, any decisions without Ukraine, are also decisions against peace.”

MENAFN10082025000045017281ID1109908043

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search