Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Drone ‘athletes’ from 11 nations show up at tournament in Russia

2025-08-10 04:23:16
(MENAFN) Drone pilots from 11 countries will gather in Moscow later this month to compete in Russia’s first official international drone sports tournament, according to city officials. The event, scheduled from August 7 to 17, will feature operators from Australia, Belarus, Bulgaria, Germany, India, Kazakhstan, Spain, Russia, South Korea, Türkiye, and France vying for a 5 million-ruble ($63,000) prize.

The competition is part of a larger forum focused on civilian UAVs, organized under the directive of President Vladimir Putin. Contestants will compete in multiple categories, including a 50-lap first-person-view (FPV) obstacle race.

Ilya Galaev, president of Russia’s Drone Race Federation, said the tournament will bring together the top Russian and international pilots, providing a significant boost to the sport.

Following President Putin’s 2023 order, Russia’s Agency of Strategic Initiatives has developed educational programs to support UAV manufacturing and usage. Additionally, a drone school course was approved in May, and several universities are now introducing drone-related programs. Officials estimate that Russia will require around one million UAV operators, engineers, and specialists in the coming years.

MENAFN10082025000045015687ID1109908017

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

