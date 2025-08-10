UAE-India Flights: Tickets Start From Dh53 As Airline Announces 'Freedom Sale'

Air India Express has announced discounted airfares on the eve of 79 years of independence with domestic and international fares starting from Rs1,279 (Dh53.50) and Rs4,279 (Dh179), respectively.

As part of its grand 'Freedom Sale', the Indian budget carrier is offering five million seats across both domestic and international flights, including UAE destinations.

More than 3.7 million Indian nationals living and working in the UAE, as well as millions of tourists visiting the UAE and other countries, can benefit from the sale. It connects Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah to cities across India.

With a fleet of 116 aircraft, it operates over 500 daily flights, connecting 38 domestic and 17 international destinations.

The sale opened exclusively on the airline's website and app on Sunday, August 10, and will be available across all major booking channels until August 15, 2025. Travel under this offer is valid from August 19, 2025, to March 31, 2026, including Onam, Durga Puja, Deepawali, Christmas, and other holidays.

The airline said its Xpress Value fares, which include a standard check-in baggage allowance, start from Rs1,379 for domestic and Rs4,479 for international flights. The airline added that it is also offering special fares and advantages for students, senior citizens, armed forces personnel, and their dependents.