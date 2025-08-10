Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gunmen-Police Shootout Claims Four Lives in Iran

2025-08-10 04:12:21
(MENAFN) A violent confrontation between gunmen and police early Sunday in southeastern Iran resulted in four fatalities and one injury, local media confirmed.

According to a local news outlet, police on patrol in Saravan County, Sistan and Baluchestan province, were ambushed by a group described as "terrorists."

The firefight left three attackers dead, alongside one police officer who was fatally shot, while another officer sustained injuries. Authorities have launched a manhunt to capture the remaining assailants, the report said.

Sistan and Baluchestan, which shares borders with Pakistan and Afghanistan, has faced multiple terrorist incidents targeting civilians and security forces in recent years.

