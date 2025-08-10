403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gunmen-Police Shootout Claims Four Lives in Iran
(MENAFN) A violent confrontation between gunmen and police early Sunday in southeastern Iran resulted in four fatalities and one injury, local media confirmed.
According to a local news outlet, police on patrol in Saravan County, Sistan and Baluchestan province, were ambushed by a group described as "terrorists."
The firefight left three attackers dead, alongside one police officer who was fatally shot, while another officer sustained injuries. Authorities have launched a manhunt to capture the remaining assailants, the report said.
Sistan and Baluchestan, which shares borders with Pakistan and Afghanistan, has faced multiple terrorist incidents targeting civilians and security forces in recent years.
According to a local news outlet, police on patrol in Saravan County, Sistan and Baluchestan province, were ambushed by a group described as "terrorists."
The firefight left three attackers dead, alongside one police officer who was fatally shot, while another officer sustained injuries. Authorities have launched a manhunt to capture the remaining assailants, the report said.
Sistan and Baluchestan, which shares borders with Pakistan and Afghanistan, has faced multiple terrorist incidents targeting civilians and security forces in recent years.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- BTSE Announces Strategic Investment In Stable To Advance Blockchain Innovation And Support Stablecoin Adoption
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Deepsnitch Introduces Five Specialized AI Agents As Token Presale Goes Live
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
CommentsNo comment